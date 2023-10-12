Vicky Kaushal's 'Sam Bahadur' gets new poster ahead of teaser

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Vicky Kaushal's 'Sam Bahadur' gets new poster ahead of teaser

By Aikantik Bag 11:56 am Oct 12, 202311:56 am

'Sam Bahadur' teaser date is here

Vicky Kaushal is a major breakout star of the last decade and the actor is known for his dynamic acting range. He is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Sam Bahadur and the makers have announced that the teaser is releasing on Friday. Speculations were high regarding the same and now, fans are elated and eagerly waiting.

2/3

Release date and cast of the film

Sam Bahadur revolves around the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Ever since Kaushal's first look was unveiled, the anticipation has been huge and with Meghna Gulzar helming the project, another brilliant period drama is underway. The cast includes Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Neeraj Kabi, among others. The movie is slated for a December 1 release.

3/3

Instagram Post