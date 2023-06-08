Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' dips further

Jun 08, 2023

'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' box office collection

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke marked the return of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan on celluloid after years. The promising actors had their respective OTT releases in the meanwhile. Their latest release received mixed reviews and the buzz was relatively low. Yet, the film opened to a good opening weekend box office collection but it is struggling on weekdays.

Crucial weekend ahead

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Laxman Utekar directorial earned Rs. 3.51 crore on Wednesday. Overall, it earned Rs. 34.11 crore. The day-to-day collection is diminishing and this weekend will be crucial. The film is working well in Tier II and Tier III cities. The cast includes Sharib Hashmi and Rakesh Bedi. The project is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films banner.

