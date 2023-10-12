'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson's best performances

'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson's best performances

Hollywood actor Josh Hutcherson's best movies

Josh Hutcherson, the versatile actor known for his magnetic on-screen presence and compelling performances, has carved a prominent niche in Hollywood. The 29-year-old already has nearly 50 projects in his filmography. From his early breakout roles to his more recent work, Hutcherson's career has been marked by a range of characters and we have curated some of his best performances below.

'Bridge to Terabithia' (2007)

Directed by Gábor Csupó, the fantasy drama film Bridge of Terabithia is based on Katherine Paterson's 1977 namesake novel. Hutcherson delivered a heartfelt and memorable performance as Jess Aarons, a young boy who forges a deep and transformative friendship with Leslie Burke (AnnaSophia Robb). Hutcherson's portrayal is marked by his emotional range as he conveys the complexities of childhood emotions in this coming-of-age story.

'Journey to the Center of the Earth' (2008)

In Eric Brevig's 3D science fantasy action-adventure film Journey to the Center of the Earth, Hutcherson displayed his youthful charisma and adventurous spirit as Sean Anderson. His performance as the curious and resilient teenager added a relatable charm to the movie's thrilling journey into the depths of the Earth. The film stars Brendan Fraser as Professor Trevor "Trev" Anderson and Anderson is his nephew.

'The Kids Are All Right' (2010)

Directed by Lisa Cholodenko, the Oscar-nominated rom-com film The Kids Are All Right stars Hutcherson, Annette Bening, Julianne Moore, Mark Ruffalo, and Mia Wasikowska. Hutcherson delivered a nuanced and mature performance as Laser, one of the children in a non-traditional family where a same-sex couple raises two teenagers. Hutcherson portrayed an authentic and sensitive performance, reflecting the challenges and complexities of adolescence.

'The Hunger Games' (2012, 2013, 2014, 2015)

Based on Suzane Collins's novel trilogy of the same name, the popular adventure film series The Hunger Games film series stars Hutcherson and Jenifer Lawrence as Peeta Mellark and Katniss Everdeen, respectively. Everdeen and Mellark are two chosen children from Districts 12 and 13 to compete in the deadly The Hunger Games set in Panem, a North American country.

'The Disaster Artist' (2017)

Directed by and starring James Franco, the biographical comedy-drama film The Disaster Artist is based on Greg Sestero and Tom Bissell's 2013 namesake non-fiction book. It's about the making of Tommy Wiseau's cult classic film The Room. Though Hutcherson has a small role in the film, he is hilarious as he shows his character Philip Haldiman's confusion regarding a role he is cast in.