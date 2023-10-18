'Sophie's Choice' to 'The Iron Lady': Meryl Streep's best performances

By Namrata Ganguly 10:26 am Oct 18, 202310:26 am

Meryl Streep is one of those Hollywood gems who doesn't need an introduction. She is undoubtedly one of the greatest actors in the industry with 21 Oscar nominations and winning three in her career spanning nearly five decades. From a frustrated mother's role in Kramer vs. Kramer to embodying the first woman UK president in The Iron Lady, here are Streep's best roles.

'Kramer vs. Kramer' (1979)

Streep's performance in the legal drama Kramer vs. Kramer, directed by Robert Benton, is an emotionally charged portrayal of a mother grappling with the complexities of motherhood and personal fulfillment. As her character Joanna Kramer undergoes a profound transformation, she brings remarkable depth to the role. She bagged an Oscar for her performance. It also stars Dustin Hoffman, Jane Alexander, and Justin Henry.

'Sophie's Choice' (1982)

Streep delivers a breathtaking performance in Alan J Pakula's psychological drama film Sophie's Choice, an adaptation of Willian Styron's 1979 namesake novel. Conveying the complex emotions of love, guilt, and despairer, Streep's portrayal of Sophie, a woman haunted by an unimaginable past involving the Holocaust, is a masterclass in acting. The film received five Oscar nominations and Streep won one for her performance.

'Silkwood' (1983)

Mike Nichols's 1983 drama film Silkwood starring Streep as the titular character is inspired by true events. She takes on the role of Karen Silkwood, a real-life whistleblower in a plutonium processing plant, and delivers a powerful portrayal of her courage and determination. It's about Silkwood's journey, personal sacrifices, and the challenges she faces while raising important questions about corporate responsibility and whistleblowers.

'Doubt' (2008)

Streep's performance in John Patrick Shanley's drama film Doubt is subtle and nuanced. Her portrayal of Sister Aloysius Beauvier, a stern and unyielding nun, is layered with complexity and doubt. Based on Shanley's Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning 2004 stage play Doubt: A Parable, the film also stars Viola Davis, Amy Adams, Philip Seymour Hoffman, and Joseph Foster.

'The Iron Lady' (2011)

Streep earned yet another Academy Award for her performance in Phyllida Lloyd's biographical drama film The Iron Lady. Streep embodies Margaret Thatcher, the first female Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. The film explores Thatcher's remarkable political career, personal challenges, and the indelible impact she made on the world stage through a mix of flashbacks and present-day sequences.

