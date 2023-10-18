Happy birthday, Kunal Kapoor: Performances that are worth binge-watching

1/5

Entertainment 2 min read

Happy birthday, Kunal Kapoor: Performances that are worth binge-watching

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 10:18 am Oct 18, 202310:18 am

Kunal Kapoor is best known for playing Aslam Khan / Ashfaqullah Khan in 'Rang De Basanti'

You may not see Kunal Kapoor in many films but his trajectory of movies includes some of the finest performances, making him one of the most underrated actors in Hindi cinema. As the actor turned 46 years old on Wednesday (October 18), what better way to celebrate than watching his best performances? Here are our recommendations of his titles that are worth binge-watching.

2/5

'Rang De Basanti'

Though Kapoor made his debut with Meenaxi: A Tale of Three Cities, he tasted success with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Rang De Basanti. Also starring Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, Siddharth, and Atul Kulkarni in the leading roles, the film was a box-office hit and also became a cult classic. R Madhavan, Soha Ali Khan, and others were seen in the supporting cast.

3/5

'Don 2'

Kapoor was cast in Farhan Akhtar's Don 2 starring Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role. Kapoor essayed the role of Sameer Ali whose character is essential to the film's plot. It was the first time that Kapoor got to share the screen space with Khan. Though he was seen in a supporting role, Kapoor received appreciation for his performance in the movie.

4/5

'Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana'

The critically acclaimed film Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana marked the directorial debut of Sameer Sharma. The comedy film, which was released in 2012, was jointly produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Siddharth Roy Kapur, and Anurag Kashyap. Also featuring Huma Qureshi, Dolly Ahluwalia, and others, the film saw Vicky Kaushal play young Omi Khurana's role, while the grown-up Omi was played by Kapoor.

5/5

'Gold'

The 2018 periodical sports drama, which is said to be based on the Indian hockey team's journey to the 1948 Summer Olympics, starred Kapoor as Samrat. His character is said to be inspired by Indian hockey's greatest player, Major Dhyan Chand. Gold featured Akshay Kumar in the leading role, and also marked the acting debut of Mouni Roy.