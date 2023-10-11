Dil Raju to remake Varun Tej-Venkatesh's 'F2' in Hindi: Report

'F2' Hindi remake is currently in pre production level

The 2019 Telugu hit film F2: Fun and Frustration, featuring Venkatesh Daggubati and Varun Tej, is gearing up for a Hindi remake. Producer Dil Raju, the driving force behind the original movie and its 2022 sequel F3, is reportedly planning to introduce the comedy to Bollywood fans. Anil Ravipudi, the director of the original film, will also direct the Hindi version. The story follows two men attempting to manage their controlling wives after tying the knot.

Casting process is currently underway

A source close to development spoke to Pinkvilla and revealed, "It's a comedy on extra-marital affairs, very much in the space of a lot of comedies made by David Dhawan and Anees Bazmee." The source also stated that in the Hindi adaptation of F2, two leading actors from distinct generations will be cast, similar to the original Telugu film. Discussions are in progress with a young actor from Bollywood, too.

Ravipudi and Raju's career trajectories

Ravipudi's Bollywood debut will be marked with the F2 remake. He has a track record of successful films in the Telugu industry, including Raja: The Great, Pataas, Supreme, and Sarileru Neekevvaru. Raju is a prominent producer in the Telugu film industry. His upcoming pan-Indian film, Game Changer, directed by Shankar and starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, is scheduled for a 2024 release. He is also discussing a film with Shahid Kapoor﻿.