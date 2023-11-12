Ryan Gosling's Birthday: Times when wooed everyone with his romance

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 01:15 am Nov 12, 2023

Ryan Gosling was last seen in 'Barbie' as Ken

Actor Ryan Gosling is known not only for his performances but also good looks and charm, making him one of the most desirable actors. Though his films, such as Blade Runner 2049, The Nice Guys, and Drive, are quite popular, he is also loved for his performances in romantic films. As he turned 43 on Sunday, we bring you his most popular romantic movies.

'The Notebook' (2004)

Based on Nicholas Sparks's 1996 novel by the same name, The Notebook is a 2004 movie directed by filmmaker Nick Cassavetes. It is a film that brought much popularity and success to Gosling and also established him as one of the greatest romantic heroes. Also featuring Rachel McAdams in the lead, The Notebook is considered one of the most loved romantic dramas in Hollywood.

'La La Land' (2016)

Another film considered to be one of Gosling's finest is La La Land. Co-starring Emma Stone, the film dominated the 89th Academy Awards, receiving 14 nods and winning six Oscars, including Best Director and Best Actress. Gosling and Stone wooed everyone with their swift dance moves and sizzling chemistry. Directed by Damien Chazelle, La La Land became a huge success at the box office.

'Crazy, Stupid, Love' (2011)

Gosling and Stone charmed viewers with their performances in Crazy, Stupid, Love, too, which co-starred Steve Carell, Julianne Moore, Marisa Tomei, and Kevin Bacon. Even though Carell delivered a phenomenal act in the movie, Rosling was once again successful in wowing the audience with his charisma. Helmed by Glenn Ficarra and John Requa, the romantic comedy-drama is written by Dan Fogelman.

'Blue Valentine' (2010)

In 2010, Gosling also starred in the drama film Blue Valentine, which was directed by Derek Cianfrance. He was paired opposite Michelle Williams in this movie for which he was also an executive producer. Per reports, both co-stars rented out a home and tried to live on a limited budget in order to get into their characters. Blue Valentine brought critical acclaim to Gosling.