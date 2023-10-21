'Batman Begins,' 'The Last Samurai': Ken Watanabe's globally acclaimed films

By Isha Sharma

Happy birthday, Ken Watanabe!

Japanese actor Ken Watanabe is celebrating his 64th birthday on Saturday. One of Japan's most globally renowned actors, Watanabe has been active in the acting profession since 1983 and has headlined Japanese and Hollywood films and television projects. He has also lent his voice to projects such as Kensuke's Kingdom and Isle of Dogs. On his special day, check out these films starring Watanabe.

'The Last Samurai' (2003)

Released in 2003, The Last Samurai set the box office ablaze, with its earnings estimated to be around $456M. Helmed by Edward Zwick, it was headlined by Tom Cruise. It marked Watanabe's Hollywood debut and he played Lord Moritsugu Katsumoto, the titular character. His performance won him an Oscar nomination for Best Actor in a Supporting Role. Rent it on Amazon Prime Video.

'Memoirs of a Geisha' (2005)

Rob Marshall's cult classic film Memoirs of a Geisha, adapted from Arthur Golden's namesake novel, featured Watanabe as Ken Iwamura, whose kindness has a strong impression on the lead character, Chiyo Sakamoto. Produced by Steven Spielberg, it may have left critics divided, but it went on to be nominated for six Academy Awards, eventually winning three of them. The film is streaming on Netflix.

'Batman Begins' (2005)

Owing to his growing popularity and critical acclaim, Watanabe attracted more work in Hollywood. In 2005, he collaborated with Christopher Nolan for Batman Begins and played a member of the League of Shadows. Nolan once said about Watanabe, "He's just got such incredible charisma, and he's such a huge movie star, it's amazing. There's such a sensitivity in his performances. It's just been brilliant."

'Letters from Iwo Jima' (2006)

Letters from Iwo Jima, directed by Clint Eastwood, starred Watanabe in the lead role, alongside Kazunari Ninomiya, Tsuyoshi Ihara, and Ryō Kase. It is set against the backdrop of the Battle of Iwo Jima between the USA and Japan, which transpired during the Second World War. The film made it to the top 10 list of several publications, such as USA Today and Newsweek.