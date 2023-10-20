Ed Sheeran India concert: Booking details, where to get tickets

Entertainment

Ed Sheeran India concert: Booking details, where to get tickets

By Namrata Ganguly

Ed Sheeran's India tour 2024

Ed Sheeran, the hit British singer and songwriter, is once again set to perform in India. He is coming with his + - = / x albums as a part of his Asia and Europe Tour in 2024. The ticket sales will begin this month. Check out all the details regarding his upcoming tour including the venue and ticket bookings.

Calum Scott to also appear

The Shape of You singer will be performing at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mumbai, on March 16, 2024, as per BookMyShow Live. You can book your tickets on BookMyShow from next week on Wednesday (October 25), the booking website announced on social media. English singer and songwriter Calum Scott is also going to appear as a guest at the concert.

About the 'Mathematics' tour

Sheeran's albums do not have names but mathematical symbols: + (Plus), x (Multiply), ÷ (Divide), = (Equals), and - (Subtract). It's been only a little over a decade since the 32-year-old singer released his debut album +. The upcoming tour marks Sheeran's third visit to India after 2015 and 2017. This tour will also include a song from 2019's No. 6 Collaborations Project.

Sheeran's legendary career graph

Following his breakthrough single The A Team, he has been selling hundreds of millions of records. Some of his best works that have been on the top of Billboard charts include Photograph, Shape of You, Thinking Out Loud, Perfect, and Castle of the Hill. Sheeran has earned as many as 16 Grammy nominations and has taken home four to date.

Know about guest performer, Scott

Born in Beverley, the 35-year-old singer garnered global popularity when he participated in the ITV talent competition Britain's Got Talent after performing Robyn's hit Dancing on My Own. His version of the song topped at No. 2 on the UK Singles Chart. Some of his best songs include You Are the Reason from his debut album Only Human (2018) and At Your Worst (2023).