DC is a world of superhumans, celestial beings, gigantic events, and whatnot. But amidst these magical elements, some heroes are fighting the good fight without any superpowers. These ordinary humans strive to become extraordinary by using technology, weaponry, and their will to bring justice. Let us take a look at such heroes of DC who have inspired readers.

Batman Batman is the quintessential non-powered hero

Batman, a prime example of such a hero, has excellent fighting skills and no superpower. His decision to become a vigilante began as a personal crusade to reduce crime in Gotham. Bruce Wayne eventually became one of DC's most respected superheroes. The combination of his high-tech inventions and training-induced peak human abilities allows him to challenge the most powerful beings in the universe.

Katana Katana's swordsmanship and tactical skills make her a formidable fighter

With her ancient Soultaker sword and mastery of many fighting techniques, Katana is a formidable fighter. Previously known as Tatsu Yamashiro, Katana's expertise in several forms of martial arts makes her capable of taking on multiple foes at the same time, even those with special powers. She honed her skills and other tactical abilities by working alongside Batman and the Outsiders.

Green Arrow Green Arrow is the best archer in the DC Universe

Green Arrow is considered to be the greatest archer in DC. In fact, he never misses his target. Trained by Natas and many of the world's greatest teachers, Oliver Queen is skilled in judo, kickboxing, karate, and much more. Just like Batman, Oliver also has peak human agility, stamina, and reflexes. He has often shown the ability to fight even after almost-fatal injuries.

The Huntress Her expertise in weaponry makes the Huntress a great combatant

Coming from a prominent Gotham crime family, Helena Bertinelli left her family legacy behind to become the Huntress, a powerful vigilante. Using her signature crossbow and many other weapons, the Huntress fights against the criminal elements of her city. However, her methods are occasionally dubious. Sometimes, she also teams up with the Bat-family and Oracle's Birds of Prey, despite being a strong-headed loner.

Bat-Family The members of Bat-Family are all powerless superheroes