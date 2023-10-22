Happy birthday, Parineeti Chopra: Times her voice created magic

Parineeti Chopra, who turned 35 years old on Sunday, is also known for her singing skills

Parineeti Chopra isn't just a talented actor but is also blessed with a soothing voice. After her acting debut in 2011, she went on to stun audiences with her singing debut in 2017's Meri Pyaari Bindu. Since then, Chopra has impressed on several occasions with her singing talent. On her 35th birthday, here are times when she left us in awe of her voice.

'O Piya' (2023)

Chopra, who married Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha on September 24 in Udaipur, Rajasthan, also had a sweet surprise planned for her hubby. She created and sang a song, titled O Piya, for her husband which was played during their wedding festivities. The song was composed by Gaurav Dutta, while the lyrics were penned by Dutta, Sunny MR, and Harjot Kaur.

'Teri Mitti (Female)' (2019)

The song Teri Mitti by B Praak from the 2019 movie Kesari became an instant hit with the audiences upon release. It is a song that reflects upon the last thoughts of a dying soldier. It was written by Manoj Muntashir and composed by Arko Pravo Mukherjee. A female version of the song was also released, which was sung by Chopra.

'Matlabi Yaariyan' (2021)

In 2021, when Chopra appeared in Ribhu Dasgupta's The Girl On The Train, she also lent her voice to the unplugged version of Matlabi Yaariyan. The song is composed by Vipin Patwa, while the lyrics were penned by Kumaar. The original version of the number was sung by singer Neha Kakkar. The Girl On The Train was released directly on Netflix.

'Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin' (2017)

The song that brought acclaim to Chopra as a singer was her debut number Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin from the 2017 movie Meri Pyaari Bindu, It was picturized on Ayushmann Khurrana and Chopra. A very popular number, the song is a duet sung by Sonu Nigam and Chopra. Lyricist Kausar Munir wrote the song, while music composer duo Sachin-Jigar composed the song.