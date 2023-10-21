Before 'Koffee With Karan 8,' revisit these highest-rated 'KWK' episodes

By Isha Sharma 10:07 pm Oct 21, 202310:07 pm

'Koffee With Karan's top-rated episodes on IMDb

Karan Johar will be back with the A-listers of B-town to brew some "koffee" from Thursday (October 26) on Disney+ Hotstar. Koffee With Karan﻿, since its inception in 2004, has become a consequential part of Indian pop culture's consciousness and has witnessed everything—scandals, hot gossip, inside stories, and marriage manifestations. As we await the new season, let's revisit KWK's five highest-rated episodes per IMDb.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukerji - S01 E02 (9.1)

Mujhse Dosti Karoge!﻿ co-stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rani Mukerji graced the KWK couch in the second episode of the first season (2004). During the rapid-fire, when Johar asked Mukerji what she had that Kapoor Khan didn't, Kapoor Khan instead enthusiastically replied, "Yash Chopra," which made everyone chuckle. She also revealed Mukerji is an "important part" of her life" and has "seen [her] cry."

Juhi Chawla, Madhuri Dixit Nene - S04 E13 (9.1)

Can we ever get enough of these talented actors from the '90s? Certainly not. From Juhi Chawla saying she would like to make her debut with Ranbir Kapoor if she were to debut now to Madhuri Dixit saying she could've done songs like Chikni Chameli and Fevicol Se better, a lot of steamy revelations were made on this 13th episode from season four (2014).

Shah Rukh Khan - S03 E09 (9.1)

While the norm on Koffee With Karan is for actors to come with another colleague or partner/spouse, sometimes, exceptions are also made. Johar's close friend of many years, Shah Rukh Khan, was one such lone wolf in the ninth episode of season three (2011). Khan spoke about getting slightly impacted by the negative chatter around him, especially when people keep using his name "frivolously."

Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan - S03 E05 (9.0)

Do you remember Kapoor Khan gracing the couch with her then-boyfriend Saif Ali Khan during the fifth episode of the third season (2010)? Back then, they revealed that the couple decided to abstain from intimate scenes because it made the other person "insecure or annoyed." Kapoor Khan also called Saif's ex-wife Amrita Singh "a wonderful mother" and emphasized that she's friends with his children.

Anurag Kashyap, Anushka Sharma - (9.0)

Koffee With Karan's fourth season, episode 11 (2014), witnessed the presence of Anurag Kashyap alongside Anushka Sharma. Speaking about his separation from his now ex-wife Kalki Kanmani, Kashyap also acknowledged that he was "still madly in love with her." Moreover, Sharma, who was then rumored to be dating her now-husband Virat Kohli, was teased constantly by KJo over this matter, but she only blushed.