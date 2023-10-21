'Singham Again' to 'Dhamaal 4': Ajay Devgn's mega-franchise lineup unveiled

1/5

Entertainment 2 min read

'Singham Again' to 'Dhamaal 4': Ajay Devgn's mega-franchise lineup unveiled

By Tanvi Gupta 09:17 pm Oct 21, 202309:17 pm

Ajay Devgn's epic franchise lineup unveiled

With five franchise films in the pipeline, Bollywood star Ajay Devgn reportedly has an action-packed 18 months ahead. These much-anticipated franchise installments comprise Singham Again, De De Pyaar De 2, Raid 2, Son of Sardaar 2, and Dhamaal 4. In addition to these franchise films, Devgn has content-driven projects like Maidaan, Auro Mein Kaha Dum Tha, and Shaitaan set for release within the next six months. Here's a detailed look.

2/5

Marathon shoot alert: Devgn's 'Singham Again' in full swing

Devgn is currently in Hyderabad, filming for the highly-anticipated mega-blockbuster of 2024, Singham Again, per Pinkvilla. This isn't just an ordinary shoot; it will be a marathon schedule spanning over 100 days, keeping Devgn hustling until February 2024. A part of Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe, the film is set to bring together an ensemble cast that includes Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, and Tiger Shroff.

3/5

Plans for sequels to 'De De Pyaar De' and 'Raid'

Following the completion of Singham Again, Devgn will transition to the sequel of his hit 2019 romantic comedy, De De Pyaar De. Produced by Luv Ranjan in collaboration with T-Series and directed by Anshul Sharma, the film reportedly aims to elevate situational comedy to new heights. In parallel, director Rajkumar Gupta is developing a sequel to Raid (2018) with producers Kumar Mangat and Bhushan Kumar.

4/5

'Son of Sardaar 2,' 'Dhamaal 4' also in works

Mid-2024 will likely see Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2 going on floors. It's an ambitious franchise film that has been in development by Devgn and his team for years. Furthermore, Indra Kumar and his team of writers are working on the final screenplay for Dhamaal 4, which is slated to begin production by the end of next year. The film will reunite Devgn with Anil Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh, while additional cast members are yet to be announced.

5/5

Meanwhile, development underway for 'Drishyam 3,' 'Golmaal 5' too

Meanwhile, Mangat and Abhishek Pathak are collaborating on a script for Drishyam 3, working closely with the creators of the original Malayalam Drishyam franchise. Per Pinkvilla, its production will commence once the script is finalized. Devgn is also involved in Shetty's Golmaal franchise, with Golmaal 5 potentially being Shetty's next directorial venture after Singham Again. However, no updates on the feature film have been released as of now.