Sidharth Malhotra-led 'Indian Police Force' gets new release date

By Divya Raje Bhonsale

Rohit Shetty will make his OTT debut with 'Indian Police Force'

The much-talked-about web series debut of Rohit Shetty, Indian Police Force, has faced several delays in the past over its release date. Previously anticipated for a Diwali 2023 release, the series is now set for an early release next year in January. Amazon Prime Video, the streaming platform where it will be premiered, announced the new release date of the series on Saturday.

Why does this story matter?

Shetty's love for making police dramas is known to all. In the past, he has directed films such as Singham, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi, eventually creating his own Cop Universe. The filmmaker is set to make his debut in the world of OTT with Indian Police Force, a seven-episode series starring Sidharth Malhotra, along with Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vivek Oberoi.

'Indian Police Force' releasing on this date

After several delays, Indian Police Force is set to premiere on the small screens on January 19, 2024. Co-directed by Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash, the series is said to be a homage to the relentless efforts and hard work of Indian police officers. The release date announcement by the makers was made on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day on Saturday (October 21).

VFX work caused delay in series's release: Report

According to a previous report by ETimes, the delay in Indian Police Force's release has been caused due to pending VFX work. Quoting a source aware of the development, the report said the series is as big as three Shetty films put together. With elaborate shot action sequences, the series's VFX work is being done on a grand scale to enhance the watching experience.

On Shetty's professional front

Other than Indian Police Force, Shetty is also gearing up for Singham Again, starring Ajay Devgn in the lead. The shooting of the movie was reportedly kickstarted in September. Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, and Tiger Shroff will also be joining the cast, per reports. The cop drama will clash with Pushpa: The Rule in theaters on August 15, 2024.