Shilpa-Raj now get accused in Rs. 1.51 crore cheating case

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Nov 14, 2021, 03:34 pm

More trouble in store for Shilpa-Raj? Man brings cheating allegation against the Kundras

Law and order troubles don't seem to leave celebrity couple Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra alone. Now, they have been accused in a Rs. 1.51 crore cheating case. Apparently, the couple and a few others convinced the complainant in 2014 to invest the amount in a fitness venture but it never materialized. A first information report (FIR) has been filed in the case.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

This is not the first time that the duo has faced legal complaints this year. Apart from the highly publicized pornography racket scandal involving Kundra, the actress had also been named in an alleged case of cheating back in August. Shetty Kundra's mother, Sunanda, was also mentioned in the FIRs registered back then. Recently, actress Sherlyn Chopra also filed an FIR against the duo.

Complaint

Complainant was promised franchise of SFL Fitness company

So, what exactly happened in this case? According to the FIR registered at Bandra Police station, a man named Nitin Barai has brought the complaint against the Kundras and Kaashif Khan, the director of SFL Fitness, among others. Apparently, the accused brought in Barai to invest Rs. 1.51 crore in SFL Fitness, promising him a franchise and a gym and spa at two locations.

Development

Barai was allegedly threatened when he sought his money back

None of the promises were kept and when Barai sought his money back, he was allegedly threatened. The FIR has been registered under IPC Section 420 (cheating), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention), as per India Today. Another report suggested the couple was collecting investment for their venture from various investors across the country around the same time.

Similar incident

Another fitness chain was at center of last cheating complaint

Notably, another fitness chain run by the Dhadkan actress had led to the complaints that were filed in Uttar Pradesh in August. Two individuals, Jyotsna Chauhan and Rohit Veer Singh, had complained that the mother-daughter pair had taken crores from them for opening a branch of their IOSIS Wellness Centre, but didn't fulfill their promise. The investigation is currently undergoing in both instances.

Information

Later in the day, came her response to the complaint

Later in the day, the actress addressed the complaint with a strong-worded statement. She said Khan was solely responsible for affairs related to SFL Fitness and they were not aware of his transactions. "It pains me to see...my name...getting...dragged so loosely," she wrote.

Twitter Post

Read her statement here

Do you know?

Meanwhile, Shetty Kundra was seen celebrating Children's Day with Viaan

Shetty Kundra maintained her active celebrity tag on social media on Sunday as she was seen playing with her son Viaan in a video celebrating Children's Day. Viaan's father, meanwhile, seems to be still enjoying a social media detox that he took earlier this month.