Inside Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa's romantic engagement ceremony in Chandigarh

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Published on Nov 14, 2021, 01:46 pm

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are engaged

Actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are reportedly set to tie the knot tonight. As their wedding festivities began in Chandigarh Saturday, we also got a sneak-peek into how the Stree star proposed to his long-time girlfriend before slipping the engagement ring on her finger. In the most romantic manner, Rao got down on one knee to propose to the love of his life.

Proposal

'Rajkummar Rao, will you marry me?' asks Patralekhaa

Rao and Patralekhaa's proposal video from Saturday night has gone viral on the internet. It shows Rao asking her, "Patralekhaa, will you marry me?" but the actress surprises him by asking, "Rajkummar Rao, will you marry me?" and puts a ring on his finger instead. After exchanging rings, the lovebirds were seen in each other's arms and dancing to Ed Sheeran's popular song, Perfect.

Engagement

Rao and Patralekhaa twinned in white for intimate engagement ceremony

The engagement ceremony, held at The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resorts in Chandigarh, had a white theme. Also donning white ensembles, the couple looked lovely as they romantically expressed their willingness to marry each other while exchanging rings. The CityLights actress wore an off-shoulder white-silver gown with a short train and accessorized it with a snake-pattern diamond necklace, while Rao went for a fusion look.

Dating

When Patralekhaa thought Rao was weird

The Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana actor and his ladylove have been officially dating since 2010 and are now set to become husband and wife. Patralekhaa once revealed she thought Rao was weird like his character in Dibakar Banerjee's Love Sex Aur Dhokha, and yet the two fell in love. They even co-starred in the 2014 film CityLights and the 2017 web series Bose: Dead/Alive.

Twitter Post

Watch Rao go down on one knee for Patralekhaa

WATCH: #RajkummarRao went on one knee to pop the question to #Patralekhaa at their engagement ceremony in Chandigarh last night pic.twitter.com/KHtPBxPFnP — Bollywood Buzz (@CricBollyBuzz) November 14, 2021

Projects

Rao and Patralekhaa's projects in hand

On the professional front, Rao has several projects in the pipeline. The Newton star will next feature alongside Bhumi Padnekar in Badhaai Do, in which he plays a cop, as well as Anubhav Sinha's social drama Bheed. Patralekhaa, on the other hand, features in the ZEE5 Originals crime series Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu. Meanwhile, stick around to get more updates on Rao-Patralekhaa's wedding.