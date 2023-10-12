#NewsBytesExclusive: Rohan Verma on why nepotism doesn't apply to him

By Divya Raje Bhonsale

Actor Rohan Vinod Mehra will be next seen in Sabir Khan's upcoming title 'Adbhut'

Many would know him as late actor Vinod Mehra's son, but Rohan Vinod Mehra has crafted a space of his own in the industry because of his acting chops. Most loved for playing Rizwan Ahmed in Baazaar, Mehra received critical acclaim for his last release Kaala. In a chat with NewsBytes, Mehra opened up on why he thinks nepotism doesn't apply to him.

Despite 'Baazaar's success, why didn't your career shoot up instantly?

Baazaar garnered me some good reviews for my performance. But after that, I felt like I began work from scratch. I went auditioning for roles and took whatever work I could get. I did 420 IPC and a small role in Four More Shots Please 3. It's been like a start-stop journey for me. After Kaala, I'm hopeful that this will change.

Your thoughts on nepotism in the industry?

After Baazaar I was asked where I had disappeared, and why wasn't I doing enough work. With the nepotism debate, I don't know how much of it applies to me. It does exist, but if it did apply to me, I would be working a lot more. Nepotism, as a theory applies to me, but in practice, it doesn't.

How difficult is it to be relevant in the industry?

It's very difficult. With the boom of OTT, there are many opportunities being paved for everyone in the industry, especially actors. There's an influx of good talent. But just as it's become easier to get work, it has also become harder to establish yourself. In my opinion, all of us want to establish ourselves as actors to whom filmmakers come with multiple projects.

Between OTT and theatrical releases, what's your favorite pick?

I grew up watching films and going to the theaters. That experience is what made me fall in love with cinema and acting. It'll always be my first love. OTT's long formats are also something that we needed. As an actor, sometimes you do feel the need for long formats. Having said that, for me, it will always be theatrical releases first.

Why 'Kaala,' and your experience of working with Bejoy Nambiar?

When I heard the narration for Kaala, I instantly fell in love with it. I was quite intimidated to play the character. Here was a man that I had to portray in three different decades of life. It's encouraging when your role gets appreciated by the audience. Bejoy Nambiar has a genre of his own, and working with him has been such an honor.

What's next for you?

I will next be seen in Adbhut, written and directed by Sabir Khan. The film features Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Diana Penty, Shreya Dhanwantari, and me. It is produced by Sony Pictures and is a psychological movie with a horror element. The other project that I'm doing is a romantic drama, a slice-of-life story. The announcement regarding this will be made by the producers soon.