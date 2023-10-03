'12th Fail' trailer: Vikrant Massey promises his career-best performance

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's new film, 12th Fail stars Vikrant Massey as Manoj, a young man who dreams of becoming an IPS officer despite failing his 12th-grade exams. The trailer, released on Tuesday, takes us on Manoj's journey from a high school student in Chambal district to a determined UPSC candidate. This inspiring drama showcases the obstacles Manoj faces as he pushes through tough times and strives for a fresh start.

Story, cast, and release date of the film

The trailer gives us a glimpse of the harsh reality where only about 30 out of two lakh applicants pass the UPSC exams. The trailer gives a detailed sneak peek of what happens in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar. The film is based on Anurag Pathak's bestselling novel of the same name. The cast includes Anant Vijay Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, Harish Khanna, and Priyanshu Chatterjee, among others. The drama is slated for an October 27 release.

