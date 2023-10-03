Official! Rana Daggubati roped in for Rajinikanth's 'Thalaivar 170'

Official! Rana Daggubati roped in for Rajinikanth's 'Thalaivar 170'

By Aikantik Bag 12:44 pm Oct 03, 2023

Ever since reports of Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 170 started making rounds, the impending star-studded cast has been the talk of Tinseltown. The cast is becoming bigger day by day and now the makers have officially announced that Rana Daggubati will be a part of the upcoming TJ Gnanavel directorial. The makers shared that the team has become "even more charismatic with the addition of the dashing @RanaDaggubati."

Ensemble cast and anticipation surrounding the film

Besides Daggubati, Thalaivar 170 features a stellar supporting cast, including Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan, and Ritika Singh. Morever, rumors are rife that Fahadh Faasil and Amitabh Bachchan have also been roped in for this grand film. This impressive lineup has already made the movie one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. The project is bankrolled by Lyca Productions.

