'Tiger 3' to capture all IMAX screens; CBFC certifies trailer

By Aikantik Bag 05:02 pm Oct 12, 202305:02 pm

'Tiger 3' is slated to release on Diwali 2023

Salman Khan's Tiger is the most famous super spy of the YRF Spy Universe! As fans are eagerly waiting for the third installment, Tiger 3 on Diwali, reports are rife that Hollywood's The Marvels will face steep competition. As per Bollywood Hungama, both movies are slated for IMAX releases, but it appears that Tiger 3 may snag the lion's share of IMAX screens in India.

'Tiger 3' to dominate cinema halls

The source close to Bollywood Hungama revealed that Tiger 3 is poised to secure most of, if not all, the IMAX showings in India. Consequently, The Marvels might have to share screens with the Bollywood blockbuster or even face the possibility of not being released in IMAX at all. This unusual development is attributed to the clout of production company Yash Raj Films and Khan's massive fan following.

Trailer received 'U/A' certificate

Now, Tiger 3 is in the buzz as the film's trailer is set to be unveiled on October 16. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the Maneesh Sharma directorial's trailer has received a 'U/A' certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and its running time is 2 minutes and 51 seconds. The action thriller also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Shah Rukh Khan will appear in a cameo.

