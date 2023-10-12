JioCinema's 'The Last Envelope' review: Of longing, loneliness, family

JioCinema's 'The Last Envelope' review: Of longing, loneliness, family

By Isha Sharma 04:51 pm Oct 12, 202304:51 pm

'The Last Envelope' is streaming on JioCinema

The Last Envelope is the newest entrant of JioCinema's digital film festival, which started on September 29 with Satish Kaushik's The Comedian. So far, films such as Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Bebaak, Rajit Kapur's Birha, and Yudhishtir Urs's Munna Ka Bachpan have streamed as a part of it. A 13-minute-long short about loneliness-shaped heartache, the Lalit Kumar Jha directorial is about both forlornness and letting go.

Plot: Familiarize yourself with the story

The Last Envelope stars Annu Kapoor and Sheeba Chaddha as Satya Sharma and Santi Sharma, an elderly couple who live in a large house. Their son, Ronak, is coming back after an achingly long wait, and we're told that he comes back only "once a year." To welcome him back, Chaddha prepares his favorite dishes and Kapoor cleans the house—they can't contain their joy.

The first scene sets the tone of the drama

Early on, The Last Envelope sets the stage for its story: the first scene features a clothesline where only two clothes are left out to dry: a kurta and a saree. The entire clothesline is empty, despite having a lot of space, and we naturally feel pity and concern for this elderly couple whose large courtyard, just like their lives, lies painfully vacant.

The house, too, waits for Ronak

As the Sharma couple gears up to welcome Ronak home, the film springs to life—Ronak's mother prepares moongdaal ka halwa for him and his father changes into his best attire and cleans the home at his wife's insistence. In a way, the Sharmas aren't the only ones waiting for Ronak; the house, also a character here, is pining for him, too.

Ronak's name has multiple meanings

Ronak's name has deeper meanings and isn't simply something that should be looked at at the surface level. His name translates to brightness, beauty, and radiance, and it's evident that these sentiments have been scissored out of his parents' lives ever since he left. Additionally, through its commentary on filial piety, The Last Envelope becomes redolent of Vadh and Bhoothnath.

Check it out on JioCinema today

I would strongly suggest not reading The Last Envelope's plot and directly diving into the movie if you wish to not rob yourself of its real story and the twist that catches you by surprise in the last few minutes. Much isn't said in these moments, but Kapoor and Chaddha's decades of acting experience do the talking. Stream it on JioCinema.