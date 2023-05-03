Entertainment

A miffed Parineeti Chopra ignores paparazzi; here's why

Written by Divya Bhonsale May 03, 2023, 01:11 pm 2 min read

Parineeti Chopra is rumored to marry AAP leader Raghav Chadha

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra has been in the news lately for her wedding rumors with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha. On Tuesday, the actor was papped outside fashion designer Manish Malhotra's office. But the always-so-bubbly Chopra, seemed miffed as she ignored the paparazzi while on her way inside. Here's everything to know about why Chopra ignored the photographers.

Why does this story matter?

Chopra, who was last seen in the 2022 film, Uunchai starring Amitabh Bachchan, is reported to marry the Delhi-based political leader. For the last couple of months, Chopra and Chadha have been spotted together on several occasions, leading to rumors about their marriage.

Since then, Chopra has been followed by the paparazzi everywhere with constant questions about her rumored wedding.

Chopra ignores paparazzi on marriage questions

Dressed in a black and white crop top, paired with black flared pants, Chopra got out of her car as she walked toward Malhotra's office. The actor was surrounded by a bunch of paparazzi who asked her: "When is the wedding?" Miffed by it, the actor royally ignored the question and continued walking before stopping at the entrance and posing for them.

Watch: Chopra's reaction to 'When is the wedding?'

Chopra-Chadha are rumored to get engaged on May 13

According to reports, Chopra and Chadha were to get engaged in April. However, fresh reports have claimed that the rumored couple might be engaged on May 13. While reports about their marriage are keeping hardcore Bollywood fans awake and wondering, the two celebrities have remained tight-lipped about their equation. However, they have always dodged the questions with blushes.

Everything to know about their rumored relationship

Last month, Chopra's Code Name: Tiranga co-star Harrdy Sandhu confirmed their relationship in an interview with DNA. Talking to the publication, the actor-singer confirmed their wedding reports, saying, "I am so happy that it's finally happening. I wish her all the luck." Per reports, Chopra and Chadha have been friends since their London School of Economics days where they studied together.