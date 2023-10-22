Bob Odenkirk's birthday: Actor's best performances beyond 'Better Call Saul'

'Better Call Saul' fame Bob Odenkirk celebrates his 61st birthday on Sunday

Bob Odenkirk, renowned for his iconic portrayal of the morally ambiguous lawyer Saul Goodman in the hit series Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad, began his journey as a sketch comedy writer and his career has since skyrocketed to A-list status. He boasts of a diverse filmography, encompassing both incredible comedies and riveting action-packed dramas. On his 61st birthday, we gather Odenkirk's finest performances.

Hutch Mansell in 'Nobody' (2021)

Odenkirk's performance in Nobody demonstrates his exceptional acting prowess, solidifying his position as one of today's most versatile actors. He assumes the role of Hutch Mansell, a former government auditor—an assassin—who's the last person any organization would want to encounter. While striving to lead an ordinary life, Mansell is inevitably drawn back into a world of violence. Nobody is directed by Ilya Naishuller.

President Chambers in 'Long Shot' (2019)

In the film Long Shot, Odenkirk portrays a former television star who has risen to become the president of the United States. Also featuring actors like Charlize Theron, Andy Serkis, and Seth Rogen, the film is a true comedic gem. The story unfolds as Odenkirk's character seeks retirement from the presidency while Theron's character aspires to run for the position.

Winston Deavor in 'Incredibles 2' (2018)

Among Odenkirk's talents as an actor is his ability to voice act—as shown in his portrayal of Winston Deavor in Incredibles 2. With the help of beloved characters like Mr. Incredible (Craig Nelson), Elastagirl (Holly Hunter), and Frozone (Samuel L Jackson), Winston passionately wants to bring the superheroes back and restore their positive public perception. Odenkirk's voice acting adds depth to this animated character.

Ben Bagdikian in 'The Post' (2017)

In Steven Spielberg's The Post, the central narrative revolves around The Washington Post's investigation into President Richard Nixon's involvement in the Watergate scandal. Odenkirk portrays the real-life reporter Ben Bagdikian who is on a mission to obtain elusive documents connecting Nixon to the Watergate burglars. Bagdikian's relentless pursuit of leads, even in the face of deadly threats, is vividly portrayed by the actor.

Dan in 'The Spectacular Now' (2013)

The coming-of-age high school drama, The Spectacular Now, centers on the romance between Sutter (Miles Teller) and Aimee (Shailene Woodley). Odenkirk steps into the character of Dan—Sutter's long-time boss at a shoe store. A pivotal moment arises when Sutter decides to leave his job, recognizing his own irresponsibility. With a sense of supportive guidance, Dan becomes the kind of boss anyone would wish for.