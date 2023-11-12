#NewsBytesExclusive: 'MasterChef India 8's Mohammed Aashiq on his culinary journey

Mohammed Aashiq

Mohammed Aashiq is one of the top 12 and strongest contestants on 'MasterChef India 8'

MasterChef India season eight contestant Mohammed Aashiq, who runs a juice shop, Kulukki Hub, in Mangalore, has impressed the judges and viewers alike. While he wowed everyone with his audition recipe—Fish Fry Mangalorean Style—his Crispy Paradise ensured his ASMR challenge victory, giving him an edge over others. Chatting with NewsBytes, Aashiq talked about things he has learned on the show, which streams on SonyLIV.

Kulukki Hub to 'MCI's kitchen, tell us about your journey

It definitely has been a fulfilling journey so far. Every day, there is a new challenge that is thrown at us in the kitchen, which is helping me become stronger and better with my culinary skills. There are many things that I have learned and I'm learning from this kitchen. All these things, put together, will only help me further in my future endeavors.

Which was the most difficult challenge in the kitchen?

Chef Pooja Dhingra's Universe of Happiness was the toughest challenge. It was an immunity pin challenge, and replicating her macaroons was anything but easy. All the elements, especially the macaroons, were difficult to make. It might appear to be simple, but it was very tricky. There were so many technical challenges that I had to cope with during the baking process.

A piece of advice from the chefs that helped you

During the audition round, Chef Vikas Khanna and Chef Ranveer Brar kept my decision (selection) on hold because of the dish's proportion. It was that very day when they taught me what the exact portion and proportion of a dish should be while serving on the plate. Since then, I have kept their suggestion in my mind while plating my recipe.

What are the areas where you need to work harder?

I need to concentrate a lot on my cooking while keeping taste, innovation, and presentation as my priority. Apart from these three, time is also a crucial factor. Every second counts, which is why I've to be swift with planning and completing my dish in the stipulated time frame. I also always need to have a plan B to be on the safer side.

What things do you keep in mind while innovating?

Every time I've thought of innovating a recipe, I have always kept my Mangalorean roots in my thoughts. Presenting Manglorean dishes in a global way is what I aim to do. My attempt is to give the local food an international face since it is often underestimated. At the end of the day, when I plate my dish, it should be a MasterChef-level dish.

How would you describe your style of cooking?

When it comes to creating a recipe, I believe I am very playful. Every time I have created a new dish on the show, I have tried to use natural colors to enhance the look of my recipe and present it beautifully. I strongly believe that people first enjoy their food by its looks, and therefore, it should always be presented artistically.