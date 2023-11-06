How Taylor Swift's re-recorded albums became global sensations

By Isha Sharma 01:47 pm Nov 06, 202301:47 pm

Looking at Taylor's Swift's re-recorded albums' performances

Globally popular Taylor Swift has emerged as a force to be reckoned with. Recently, Bloomberg's Billionaire Index revealed she has waltzed into the billionaire's club with a net worth of $1.1B, and additionally, her sensational Eras Tour is one of the most iconic tours in music history. Her re-recorded albums have been a major contributor to her success. Let's look at their commercial milestones.

These are her re-recorded albums

So far, Swift has released four re-recorded albums. These are Fearless (Taylor's Version); released in April 2021, Red (Taylor's Version); released in November 2021, Speak Now (Taylor's Version); released in July 2023, and 1989 (Taylor's Version); released in October 2023.

'Fearless (Taylor's Version)'

With Fearless (Taylor's Version), Folklore (2020), and Evermore (2020), Swift climbed the ladder fast and became the first female artist to have three number-one albums in under a year. She also whizzed past The Beatles's UK chart's 54-year-old record for the same achievement. It was at the fifth position in the US Top Country Albums (Billboard)'s year-end chart in 2021.

'Red (Taylor's Version)'

All 28 tracks appeared on the Billboard Global 200 chart, alongside three others: Enchanted, Blank Space, and Wildest Dreams (Taylor's Version). On November 12, 2021, it broke the record for the most-streamed album in a day by a female artist and won the Top Country Album, Top Country Artist, Top Country Female Artist, and Top Billboard 200 Artist at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)'

Speak Now (Taylor's Version) has the honor of being the second most-streamed album by a female artist in a single day on Spotify, a record previously held by Swift's Midnights (2022). It's also her eighth album to cement itself on the number-one slot on the Top Country Albums chart and was the frontrunner for two weeks at the US Billboard 200, among other accomplishments.

'1989 (Taylor's Version)' has sold over 3.5M units globally

Her most recent album 1989 (Taylor's Version) has sold over 1.6M units in the US and more than 3.5M globally, noted her label Republic Records recently. Bolstered by this achievement, she has now become the first artist to score six Number 1 album debuts with over 1M units sold in history, said Republic. It's also the second-biggest album debut in Spotify's history.