Jungkook's 'Golden' album details: Tracklist, star collaborators, release date

By Tanvi Gupta 03:44 pm Oct 17, 202303:44 pm

All you need to know about Jungkook's 'Golden' album

BTS's golden maknae, Jungkook, is preparing to launch his debut solo album, Golden, featuring an all-English tracklist on November 3. This musical masterpiece has been preceded by the captivating singles SEVEN and 3D. On Sunday, the album's tracklist was revealed, boasting collaborations with industry heavyweights like Shawn Mendes and Ed Sheeran. As the countdown to the album's drop begins, here's everything about Jungkook's upcoming album.

Why does this story matter?

Jungkook set the music scene ablaze with his solo debut singles SEVEN and 3D. SEVEN—released on July 14—topped the prestigious Billboard Hot 100 chart. Meanwhile, his track 3D featuring Jack Harlow took the music world by storm, clinching the number-one spot on the iTunes Top Song chart in over 100 countries. These achievements underscore Jungkook's ability to captivate global audiences with his music.

Major Lazer to Sheeran: 'Golden's global collaborations

Jungkook's album is no ordinary solo venture! The 11-song album boasts a collaboration with Jamaican-American DJ trio Major Lazer on the track Closer to You, while Algerian-French music producer DJ Snake takes the helm on Please Don't Change. The Shape of You singer Sheeran has a co-writing credit on the Yes or No track. Further, the maestro behind BTS's chart-topper Dynamite, David Stewart, collaborates for two soul-stirring tracks, Shot Glass of Tears and Too Sad to Dance.

Jungkook's 'Golden' is fronted by 'Standing Next to You'

BigHit Music, on Monday, pulled back the curtain on the lead single for the upcoming album—Standing Next to You. The lead track is described as a retro-funk sensation. It has been produced by Andrew Watt and Cirkut—the dynamic duo who previously delivered SEVEN for Jungkook earlier in July. Meanwhile, HYBE, in a statement, described Golden as a project inspired by the "golden moments of Jungkook, the golden maknae [youngest member] of BTS and a solo artist."

Take a look at the tracklist here

Fans are buzzing with excitement following the tracklist announcement

Social media platforms like X/Twitter are filled with reactions from ardent fans of BTS and Jungkook expressing their enthusiasm for the upcoming album. One fan shared, "OMG! This tracklist is insane! Shot Glass of Tears, Hate You, Too Sad To Dance! Jungkook is going to have us crying in the club and I can't wait." Another fan chimed in, "November 3 come faster please."

Jungkook set to give live performance in Seoul

The excitement doesn't end with the album drop—Jungkook has another treat in store. Following the release of Golden, he's all set to hit the stage for a live performance in Seoul. BigHit Music has announced that the show will take place at Seoul's Jangchung Arena on November 20. In this live showcase, Jungkook is expected to perform the electrifying tracks from his upcoming album.