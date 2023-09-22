Taylor Swift's accomplishments: City named after her, Australian academic symposium

Entertainment

Taylor Swift's accomplishments: City named after her, Australian academic symposium

Written by Isha Sharma September 22, 2023 | 03:34 pm 2 min read

Taylor Swift's incredible achievements

Taylor Swift has proved time and again that she is not just the queen of hearts, but also the queen of unbeatable records and accomplishments. From releasing her first album at 16 to writing her name in golden letters in the history of music, Swift has done it all. Let's take a look at some unparalleled achievements by the Blank Space singer.

Australia will hold an academic symposium dedicated to her

Recently, the University of Melbourne announced it will host a symposium from February 11 to February 13, 2024. The "Swiftposium" is described as an "academic conference for scholars to engage in critical dialogue about Swift's popularity and its profound implications for a range of issues including gender, fandom, popular culture, literature, the economy, the music industry, and more." Swift will possibly attend it virtually.

When a city was named after her in March

In March this year, a few days before Swift was slated to perform there, the city of Glendale, in Arizona, changed its name to Swift City. The official order read, "We know all too well that she's one of the most influential artists of her generation and we are writing our own love story for her and greeting every Swiftie in style!"

First woman with 4 albums in Billboard Top 10 rankings

In July, Swift became the first woman and only one of the three living artists to have four albums in the Top 10 list of the Billboard 200 chart. Speak Now (Taylor's Version) debuted at the first position, and apart from it, Midnights (2022) clinched the fifth place, Lover (2019) was in seventh place, and Folklore (2020) was at 10th.

She broke Madonna's record through her 'The Eras' tour

When Swift opened her The Eras tour in Glendale, Arizona, in March, she rewrote history by breaking Madonna's record in terms of live audience. Swift's concert reportedly witnessed an audience of over 70,000, making it the most-attended female concert in the US, a record earlier held by Madonna (1987; 62,986 people). For 36 years, no artist could whizz past Madonna, but Swift did!

Ready, set, quiz!

Group 2

Next question QUESTION 1 1/5 Which album marked Taylor Swift's transition from country to pop music? a. Fearless b. Speak Now c. Red d. 1989 Next question QUESTION 2 2/5 How many Grammy Awards has Taylor Swift won throughout her career? a. 8 b. 10 c. 12 d. 15 Next question QUESTION 3 3/5 Taylor Swift is known for her advocacy in which of the following areas? a. Environmental conservation b. Animal rights c. Artists' rights and women's empowerment d. Mental health awareness Next question QUESTION 4 4/5 Which of the following albums by Taylor Swift has won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year? a. Red b. Fearless c. 1989 d. Speak Now Next question QUESTION 5 5/5 Which album marked a significant shift in Taylor Swift's musical style, moving from country to pop? a. Fearless b. Speak Now c. Red d. 1989 Results -results- -remarks- 10 Question 1 Which album marked Taylor Swift's transition from country to pop music? 1989 Question 2 How many Grammy Awards has Taylor Swift won throughout her career? 12 Question 3 Taylor Swift is known for her advocacy in which of the following areas? Artists' rights and women's empowerment Question 4 Which of the following albums by Taylor Swift has won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year? Fearless Question 5 Which album marked a significant shift in Taylor Swift's musical style, moving from country to pop? 1989

Share this timeline