Shilpa's 'Sukhee' review: A mediocre version of 'English Vinglish'

Entertainment

Shilpa's 'Sukhee' review: A mediocre version of 'English Vinglish'

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale September 22, 2023 | 02:22 pm 3 min read

Directed by Sonal Joshi, 'Sukhee' released in the theaters on Friday

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who was last seen in the box office disaster Nikamma, has returned to screens with Sukhee. A slice-of-life comedy-drama, Sukhee is nothing that you haven't seen before in Hindi cinema. It was released in theaters on Friday (September 22). However, despite the old template, the movie does have its heart in the right place, giving you moments of laughter and tears.

Stale story of a homemaker rediscovering herself

Sukhee (Shetty Kundra) was once "bedhadak," "besharam," and "beparwah." Married for 20 years, and having a teen daughter, the "Dilli ki chori" is now settled in a small town where "what will people say" is her main concern after dealing with a grumpy husband and a disrespectful daughter. On a school reunion, Sukhee embarks on a journey to rediscover her old self.

Performances are nice, but actors left underutilized

Shetty Kundra leads the pack as Sukhee while she's joined by Chaitanya Choudhary as her husband and Nitanshi Goel as her daughter. Amit Sadh, Kusha Kapila, Dilnaz Irani, and Pavleen Gujral are seen in supoorting cast. Overall the performances are decent, including that of Shetty Kundra's, as a Punjabi wife-mother, but the rest of the cast, particularly Sadh and Kapila are underutilized.

It'll constantly remind you of Sridevi in 'English Vinglish'

Sukhee is an old wine packed in a new bottle. My biggest problem with is that it has been modernized but is nothing that we haven't seen in English Vinglish. And for many reasons, Sridevi's film was way better and more heart-warming. It's the same story where a housewife's taken for granted by the husband and the kids but eventually realizes her worth.

It does make you laugh on some occasions

My favorite scene was the derby race where Sukhee participated as a jockey. The way it ends will certainly crack you up. Apart from this, there are a few moments here and there, that bring out the right kind of comedy. Director Sonal Joshi also needs to be credited for a few emotional moments, especially when Sadh says, "Inkaar se intezaar behtar hai."

Despite its flaws, can be watched on OTT

Goel's long speech on her mother, again, isn't something we haven't heard or seen before. Yet, it touches your heart. Overall, the film does make for a movie you would like to watch with your family, but will I suggest buying tickets for it? Nope; I'd rather say, wait for its OTT release. Verdict: 2.5 stars out of 5.

Share this timeline