YG Entertainment releases statement amid BLACKPINK's contract renewal speculations

Written by Aikantik Bag September 21, 2023 | 04:32 pm 1 min read

BLACKPINK contract renewals with YG Entertainment is underway

BLACKPINK is one of the most sought-after K-pop groups in the world. Ever since their contract renewal has been in the news, speculations are rife that the members are not keen to renew their contract with YG Entertainment. Now, YG Entertainment has released another statement quashing unverified media claims of members not renewing the contract. Fans are keeping their fingers crossed!

Negotiations are underway

The agency responded to media speculation and said, "Currently, BLACKPINK's contract renewal has not been confirmed and is being discussed." As per new media reports, only Rosé has renewed her contract with the agency, whereas Jennie, Jisoo, and Lisa are keen to transfer to other agencies. However, they will participate in BLACKPINK activities for six months every year.

More about the contract renewal saga

The speculations are quite heated and fans are awaiting an official update on the same from the agency. The girl group's contract ended last month. Earlier, speculations regarding Lisa's contract renewal were ongoing and apparently, the dancing sensation turned down a $40M contract offer. Fans are monitoring every minute update regarding the same. Let's hope that the BLACKPINK aura remains intact!

