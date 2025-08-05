Himachal: Heavy rain batters Kullu-Mandi; Chandigarh-Manali National Highway blocked 

Himachal Pradesh 's Kullu and Mandi districts are reeling under heavy rainfall since the monsoon arrived in the state on June 20. Due to falling boulders and mudslides, the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway is blocked, stranding commuters. Mandi district is the worst affected, with several rain-related deaths and extensive damage to water and power supply systems.

District impact Residents seek higher ground in Balh subdivision In Mandi's Balh subdivision, severe waterlogging has forced residents to seek higher ground as rainwater floods homes and shops. The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) reports that 309 roads are blocked due to landslides and debris flows, including National Highway 305. Mandi district alone accounts for 23 rain-related deaths and 14 accident fatalities.

Rising fatalities 236 water supply schemes non-functional The SDMA has confirmed that 236 water supply schemes and 113 power distribution transformers are non-functional, severely affecting public life. The cumulative death toll in Himachal Pradesh has now risen to 179 since June 20. This includes 101 deaths due to rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, and cloudbursts, along with another 78 fatalities from weather-related road accidents.

Infrastructure loss IMD predicts more rainfall in coming days The SDMA report also highlights that the total damage to public property, including roads, power lines, and water systems, is over ₹1,71,495 lakh. More than 88,800 hectares of crops have been affected due to these weather conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rainfall in the coming days across several districts, including Bilaspur and Shimla.