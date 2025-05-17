Delhi weather: Rain, thunderstorms expected today; 5-day forecast
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a partly cloudy sky with very light to light rain and thunderstorms in Delhi on Saturday.
The weather update comes a day after the city experienced dust storms, thunderstorms, and downpours, providing some relief from the sweltering heat.
The IMD has issued a 'yellow' alert for the day. Wind speeds may temporarily reach up to 50km/h during thunderstorms, with dust-raising winds expected in the morning.
Weather update
Weekend temperatures and air quality in Delhi
The IMD has forecast maximum temperatures between 40°C and 41°C over the weekend (May 17-18), with minimum temperatures around 26°C.
The changing weather pattern is likely to provide some relief from daytime heat, although afternoon temperatures are expected to remain high.
However, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in several areas of Delhi crossed 300 on Friday morning after a severe dust storm on Thursday reduced visibility.
Nationwide forecast
IMD predicts heavy rainfall across 13 states
The IMD has also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in 13 states from Saturday and Sunday.
These include Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tripura, West Bengal, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Telangana.
Bihar is also likely to witness heavy rain on Sunday.
The northeastern region is expected to see light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning over the next week.
Regional forecast
Weather conditions and heatwave warnings in India
Isolated heavy rainfall is likely in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya during the next week, and in Tripura during May 17-18.
The southern states are also expected to witness light to moderate rain with thunderstorms over Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh.
West India will see similar weather conditions from Saturday till May 22.
East-central India is likely to receive light to moderate rains over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar, West Bengal, and Sikkim for seven days.
Weather alerts
Heatwave conditions and extreme weather warnings
Northwest India could also witness light-moderate rains with thunderstorms over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand till May 21.
The IMD has issued heatwave warnings for some regions, including Jammu, Kashmir, Southwest Uttar Pradesh, West Rajasthan, and North Madhya Pradesh.
Bihar, Odisha are likely to experience hot, humid conditions on Saturday. Citizens are advised to prepare for extreme weather conditions across these regions.