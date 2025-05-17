What's the story

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a partly cloudy sky with very light to light rain and thunderstorms in Delhi on Saturday.

The weather update comes a day after the city experienced dust storms, thunderstorms, and downpours, providing some relief from the sweltering heat.

The IMD has issued a 'yellow' alert for the day. Wind speeds may temporarily reach up to 50km/h during thunderstorms, with dust-raising winds expected in the morning.