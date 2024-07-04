In brief Simplifying... In brief Early monsoons have swept across India, causing traffic disruptions in Delhi and severe flooding in Assam, affecting over 1.65 million people.

Heavy rainfall causes traffic disruptions in Delhi

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:54 pm Jul 04, 202403:54 pm

What's the story Heavy showers during the morning and afternoon hours disrupted traffic in Delhi on Thursday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded varying levels of rainfall across different areas, including 9.2mm at Safdarjung and 40.8mm at Ayanagar. The IMD predicts widespread heavy rainfall across north and northeast India over the next five days.

Monsoon covers India ahead of schedule

The southwest monsoon has covered the entire country six days earlier than usual, despite a sluggish progress in mid-June. Meanwhile, the flood situation in Assam has deteriorated, affecting over 1.65 million people across 29 districts and causing 46 deaths. An alert has been issued for Kamrup (Metro) district due to high water levels in local rivers leading to widespread flooding.

IMD forecasts widespread rainfall across India

The IMD's latest weather bulletin predicts widespread light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in Northwest and Central India over the next five days. Northeast states like Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are expected to experience isolated very heavy rainfall. Uttarakhand is likely to see extremely heavy rainfall from July 5 to 6. East and Northeast India will also witness fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall throughout the next five days.

Red alert for Assam, Arunachal Pradesh

A red alert for extremely heavy rain has been issued for Assam and Arunachal Pradesh between Friday and Sunday, as both states grapple with severe flooding due to torrential downpours. The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Tuesday, resulting in three more deaths and affecting over 11.3 lakh people across 23 districts.

Uttarakhand floods threaten Badrinath Temple

In Uttarakhand, the ongoing excavation work along the banks of the river Alaknanda has led to a flood-like situation. The rising water levels briefly submerged the Brahmakapal and reached up to the boundary of Taptkund, close to the Badrinath temple. This sudden rise in water levels caused a scare among devotees visiting this sacred site.