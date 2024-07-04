In brief Simplifying... In brief Mukul Roy, a 70-year-old former Union Minister and founding member of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), has been hospitalized after a fall in his bathroom resulted in a head injury.

Roy, who also suffers from dementia, is in a stable but critical condition in a Kolkata hospital.

Roy, who also suffers from dementia, is in a stable but critical condition in a Kolkata hospital.

This incident follows his hospitalization in April due to poor health, and comes amidst a political career marked by a brief stint with the Bharatiya Janata Party before returning to the TMC in June 2021.

Mukul Roy hospitalized after bathroom fall

Ex-Union Minister TMC's Mukul Roy hospitalized after falling in bathroom

What's the story Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and former Railways Minister Mukul Roy has been hospitalized following a fall in his bathroom and losing consciousness on Wednesday evening. His son, TMC leader Subhrangshu Roy, reported the incident, saying, "Baba fell while going to the bathroom at home. He vomited and fell unconscious. We took him to the hospital."

Health update

Roy's condition stable but critical

Roy, who is 70 years old and suffers from neurological conditions including dementia, sustained a head injury in the fall. A hospital official in Kolkata, where he was admitted, confirmed that his condition is stable but critical. The official stated that a team of doctors had been formed to monitor him round the clock. The hospital is now awaiting results from necessary medical tests to determine the next course of treatment for Roy.

April hospitalization

TMC leader also admitted to hospital in April

In April, the TMC veteran was also admitted to a Kolkata-based hospital after doctors found his health condition to be feeble as he was not eating food properly. "He was not keeping well and doctors visiting him prescribed hospitalization. He was brought to the hospital from his Kachrapara residence," a hospital official said at the time.

Political career

Roy's political journey

Roy was one of the founding members of the TMC, which was formed in January 1998 as a breakaway faction of the Indian National Congress led by current Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He briefly switched allegiance to the Bharatiya Janata Party﻿ in 2017 and even won from the Krishnanagar Uttar constituency in the 2021 assembly polls, held in May. But he rejoined the TMC in June 2021, along with his son.