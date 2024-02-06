A Kolkata couple has been arrested for the murder

Pune trader found murdered in Guwahati hotel, couple arrested

By Riya Baibhawi 05:57 pm Feb 06, 202405:57 pm

What's the story A Pune-based businessman was found dead in a ninth-floor room of a five-star hotel in Guwahati on Tuesday. Soon after, police arrested a Kolkata couple for the alleged murder. According to preliminary investigation, the couple had traveled to Guwahati with the aim of killing the businessman, Sandeep Suresh Kamble, who is said to be the woman's former boyfriend. The couple, Vikash and Anjali Shaw, were arrested from the Guwahati airport, police said.

The couple was arrested based on the CCTV footage and the information shared by the staff at the Radisson Blu hotel in Guwahati. Security footage from the hotel showed the couple entering and exiting the hotel premises leading the police to suspect their involvement in the killing. According to reports, the businessman had with him "intimate photographs" of the woman, which might have been a motive for the murder.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Kamble recently had an altercation with Anjali. The two were earlier in a relationship, and Kamble had reportedly asked her to marry him. After the confrontation, Kamble asked Anjali to visit him at the hotel he was staying in. Vikash accompanied Anjali to the hotel and three got into a fight which ended in Kamble's death. Further investigation is underway and the couple is being questioned, police said.