The two videos have gone viral since

2 separate videos of men carrying severed heads go viral

By Snehadri Sarkar 05:25 pm Feb 16, 202405:25 pm

What's the story Two separate videos of two men carrying the severed heads of their partners went viral on Friday, sparking widespread outrage. The first incident was reported in West Bengal, where a man was caught on camera walking around a bus stop carrying his wife's severed head in one hand and a sickle in the other. The second incident was reported in Uttar Pradesh, where a man was seen walking around in public with the severed head of his wife.

Purba Medinipur case

Bengal man kills wife over 'family issues'

According to reports, accused Goutam Guchhait beheaded his wife Fulrani on Wednesday due to "family issues" in Bengal's Purba Medinipur district. The accused was spotted by passersby walking around with Fulrani's severed head for over an hour. The police were informed and they reached the spot to take him into custody. The victim's body was recovered and sent for a post-mortem examination.

Probe underway

Accused mentally unstable: Parents

The parents of the accused have said that Goutam had claimed that he was mentally unstable. Three years ago, the 40-year-old accused allegedly jumped into a lion's enclosure at Kolkata's Alipore Zoo and was severely injured. During the incident, the accused had climbed a 14-foot boundary wall and crossed two net fencings to get inside the lion's enclosure. Further probe is underway, police added.

Barabanki murder

UP man beheads wife over 'extramarital' affair

In the second incident, a Barabanki man was arrested on Thursday after he was seen walking around holding his wife's head in one hand and a knife in the other. Identified as Anil, the accused beheaded her wife over suspicions that she was in an extramarital relationship, police said. According reports, Anil had married the victim eight years ago and they have two children together. The couple, however, had been living separately for some time.

