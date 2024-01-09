Ram Lalla idol's Ayodhya procession canceled: Here's alternative plan

1/5

India 2 min read

Ram Lalla idol's Ayodhya procession canceled: Here's alternative plan

By Riya Baibhawi 07:46 pm Jan 09, 202407:46 pm

The consecration ceremony at Ram Mandir is scheduled to take place on January 22

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra (SRJBTK) trust has canceled the January 17 procession of the Ram Lalla idol of the soon-to-be inaugurated Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. It was intended to allow devotees in the temple city to see the idol before the consecration (prana pratishtha) ceremony. However, owing to crowd management concerns, the procession has been canceled. The trust will instead organize a tour of the new idol within the Ram Janmabhoomi premises on the same day.

2/5

Why does this story matter?

The much-awaited pran pratishtha (consecration) ceremony at Ram Mandir is scheduled to take place on January 22 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Around 7,000 prominent personalities have also received invitations. Ayodhya has also gotten a facelift with an international airport, a revamped railway station, and newly announced development projects worth over Rs. 15,000 crore. In the runup to the temple inauguration, the SRJBTK on Monday shared pictures of the Ram Mandir bathed in night light.

3/5

Decision taken after meeting with Acharyas, officials

The SRJBTK's move came after meeting with Acharyas (spiritual gurus) of Kashi (Varanasi), considered the spiritual capital of India, and senior administrative officials. The Ayodhya district administration also participated in the meeting. It was decided that controlling the crowd would be challenging, especially with devotees eager to have a darshan (viewing) of the new Ram Lalla idol during its procession through the city. Notably, a 51-inch-tall idol of Lord Ram, depicted as a child, will be installed at the temple.

4/5

Tour of new idol inside Ram Janmabhoomi premises

In view of crowd management issues, the SRJBTK will now arrange a tour of the Ram Lalla idol within the Ram Janmabhoomi premises on January 17. This alternative plan aims to ensure that devotees can still have an opportunity to view the new idol while maintaining safety and security within the temple complex. Notably, authorities of the holy city have also organized a month-long celebration of Ramkatha (narration of Ramayana), which began on Monday.

5/5

Pran pratishtha to be live-streamed at NYC's Times Square

Interestingly, the upcoming Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in Ayodhya will be live-streamed not only across India but also at New York City's iconic Times Square. PM Modi is expected to address devotees of Lord Ram both in India and abroad on the ocassion. The grand event will also be broadcast at various Indian embassies and consulates overseas.