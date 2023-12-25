WFI election: Sakshee Malikkh hints at reconsidering retirement decision

1/6

India 3 min read

WFI election: Sakshee Malikkh hints at reconsidering retirement decision

By Riya Baibhawi 10:23 pm Dec 25, 202310:23 pm

Malikkh announced retirement last week after WFI elections

Former wrestler Sakshee Malikkh has hinted at reconsidering her recent retirement decision following the dissolution of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI)'s newly-elected governing body on Sunday. She told ANI her decision would depend on the next governing body's formation, adding, "I will tell you about the decision according to the federation that would be formed." She clarified that the wrestlers' protest is not against the government but the former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accused of sexual harassment.

2/6

Why does this story matter?

Following a long delay, the WFI held elections to pick a new president on December 21. The polls saw Sanjay Kumar Singh—a close aide of Brij Bhushan—emerge victorious. Following his election, renowned wrestlers, including Malikkh, Bajrang Punia, and Vinesh Phogat, voiced their protest. Malikkh—India's only female Olympic medalist in wrestling—announced her retirement, saying, "We fought from our heart, but if a man like Brij Bhushan, his business partner and a close aide, is elected...I give up wrestling (sic)."

3/6

'Our fight is for women wrestlers,' says Malikkh

After the WFI body's suspension, Malikkh said, "Our fight was not with the government. Our fight is for women wrestlers, I have announced my retirement, but want the upcoming wrestlers should get justice."

4/6

Sports Ministry suspends WFI executive commitee

The Union Sports and Youth Affairs Ministry—led by Anurag Thakur—suspended the wrestling federation body and office-bearers after Singh made a "hasty" decision on holding under-15 and under-20 national competitions in Uttar Pradesh. The ministry reasoned that the WFI had announced the junior competitions before the end of this year, not giving a 15-day notice to the participants. It said the decision breached the rules and regulations of the federation and did not give ample time to the wrestlers to prepare.

5/6

Punia returns Padma Shri in protest

Besides Malikkh, Punia on Friday returned his Padma Shri award as a sign of protest against WFI elections. "I am returning my Padma Shri award to the prime minister," Punia announced in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The star wrestler and Olympic medalist tried to reach the PM's residence in New Delhi but was stopped at Kartavya Path, where he kept his Padma Shri medallion on a footpath.

6/6

What we know about wrestlers' protest

Earlier this year, top wrestlers held a five-month-long protest against Brij Bhushan, an MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing him of sexually harassing female wrestlers. The Delhi Police filed a charge sheet against the six-time MP under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 354, 354A, 354D, and 506. In the latest development, Delhi's Rouse Avenue court has listed the matter for hearing on January 4 and 6 and has also appointed a new judge for the same.