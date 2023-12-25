Techie burned alive by ex-classmate who changed sex for her

1/5

India 3 min read

Techie burned alive by ex-classmate who changed sex for her

By Riya Baibhawi 05:50 pm Dec 25, 202305:50 pm

The victim and accused were childhood friends (Photo credit: Hindustan Times)

In a spine-chilling incident in Tamil Nadu, a 24-year-old software engineer, R Nandhini, was allegedly brutally murdered by her former classmate, Vetrimaran, who underwent a sex change operation in hopes of marrying her. The murder took place in Thalambur near Kelambakkam, Chennai, on Saturday. The unsuspecting victim was lured by Vetrimaran—previously known as Pandi Maheswari—under the guise of a birthday surprise. Vetrimaran reportedly blindfolded Nandhini and subjected her to a horrifying ordeal, chaining her up before setting her on fire.

2/5

Vetrimaran suspected victim was interested in another man

Per NDTV, Nandhini had been friends with the trans man Vetrimaran since childhood, and their friendship continued even after his gender-affirming surgery. The police said the motive behind this gruesome crime appears to be Vetrimaran's suspicion that Nandhini developed an interest in other men. "He had started quarreling with her over this for...six to eight months and she stopped talking to him. As she was frequently seen with a male colleague, Vetrimaran plotted her murder," a cop said.

3/5

Vetrimaran pretended to surprise Nandhini

Speaking to The New Indian Express, a police officer said Vetrimaran took Nandhini to a vacant plot and blindfolded her on the eve of her birthday under the pretext of presenting a gift. "He bound her arms and legs with two chains and locks. He then slashed her wrists and ankles before immolating her...then he left the spot," they said. Passersby reached the spot upon hearing her screams. They admitted her to a hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

4/5

Nandhini succumbed to burn injuries in hospital

The locals informed the police before shifting Nandhini to the hospital, and she even managed to give them a phone number. When they called on that, Vetrimaran answered and told them he was her friend. Notably, information collected from Nandhini's colleague, who knew about her plans with Vetrimaran, helped cops zero in on him. "He came to the spot and helped the police take her to the hospital. However, during interrogation, he confessed to the crime," the police officer said.

5/5

Significant rise in murders by romantic partners

As authorities continue to investigate the brutal murder, it has left the quiet southern suburb of Chennai shaken. According to cops, besides being childhood friends, she and Vetrimaran worked at an IT firm in Thoraipakkam. Therefore, their lives were intertwined further. Cold-blooded murders—particularly involving romantic partners—have seen a significant rise in India. In May 2022, Shraddha Walkar was murdered by her live-in partner Aftab Poonawalla, who chopped her body and disposed of it over months. The incident triggered nationwide outrage.