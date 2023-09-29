Cauvery row: 44 flights canceled, schools, colleges shut in Karnataka

By Snehadri Sarkar 11:48 am Sep 29, 202311:48 am

Karnataka: Cabs, autos go off roads, schools; colleges shut in Bengaluru amid bandh

Amid the statewide strike called by pro-Kannada outfits in Karnataka to protest the release of Cauvery River water to Tamil Nadu, at least 44 flights that were scheduled to take off and land at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru have been canceled. More than 50 individuals from different organizations were also reportedly arrested. The bandh has been called by the umbrella organization Kannada Okkuta, which includes factions of Kannada Chalavali (Vatal Paksha), Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, and other farmers' bodies.

List of commercial institutions shut in Bengaluru

Moreover, it has been learned that a big protest procession has been planned from Town Hall to Freedom Park in Bengaluru. During the dawn-to-dusk bandh, protesters will also attempt to shut down rail services, highways, toll gates, and airports. All malls, shops, restaurants, hotels, movie theaters, and other commercial institutions will remain closed across the state. Auto and taxi services will also not function.

Visuals from Bengaluru airport today

Section 144 imposed; schools, colleges closed

On the other hand, India Today reported that the Mandya and Bengaluru district administrations have declared a holiday for all colleges and schools under their jurisdiction amid the strike. Meanwhile, Bengaluru Commissioner of Police B Dayananda stated that the bandh would not be permitted in Bengaluru, adding that Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrCP) has been imposed to maintain law and order.

State transport department continues services

However, the state transport department will continue its services, and the Bengaluru Metro will also stay operational on Friday amid the strike, as per the news outlet Business Today. Authorities have also opened a helpline to assist individuals facing any sort of issue during the strike, with the numbers 9498215407 and 9498170430 made available for assistance.

Bengaluru Police official provides security update

Ahead of the band, security was ramped up across the state. Providing an update on the situation, Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shekhar H Tekkannavar told the news agency ANI, "We have made adequate arrangements of the force. We will see that no untoward incident takes place." Furthermore, security arrangements have been tightened in Dharmapuri, Salem, Erode, Nilgiris, and Krishnagiri as well.

Details on Cauvery River water issue

The dispute over the Cauvery River water, the main source of drinking water and irrigation for people living in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, has been a long-standing problem between the two neighboring states. The issue blew up recently after the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) issued an order requiring Karnataka to release 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days until September 18. On Wednesday, the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) reduced the volume to 3,000 cusecs.