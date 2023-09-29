Gujarat: FIR against Khalistani terrorist Pannun over World Cup threat

By Prateek Talukdar 11:44 am Sep 29, 202311:44 am

An FIR has been registered against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun over his alleged terror threats to disrupt 2023 Cricket World Cup

An FIR has been registered against proscribed group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in Gujarat's Ahmedabad over his alleged terror threats to disrupt the upcoming 2023 Cricket World Cup in India. A purported audio message issued by Pannun said that the Cricket World Cup, set to begin from October 5, will be the "beginning of the World Terror Cup."

Why does this story matter?

This comes amid heightened tensions between India and Canada over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The Indian government has designated Pannun, a Canadian citizen, as a terrorist who is reportedly at the top of India's list of the most wanted Khalistani separatists. India repeatedly asked Canada to act against Khalistani elements on its soil, especially Pannun and Nijjar, but in vain.

Here is the purported audio of Pannun issuing threats