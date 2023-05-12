India

Ahmedabad: 3-story residential building collapses, 26 rescued

May 12, 2023

Two families were living in the dilapidated building

A three-story residential building collapsed in the Vejalpur area of Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Thursday, reported ANI. According to reports, the building was declared dilapidated, following which most residents vacated the premises. However, two families were still living in the building at the time of the incident. Officials said they rescued 26 people, and no casualties were reported.

Fire officials reached the spot immediately

Jayesh Khadia, a fire officer, told ANI, "We immediately reached the spot after receiving information about the building collapse." "Twenty-three people were already rescued from the building before we could reach and we safely rescued three others who were trapped," he added.