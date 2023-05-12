Ahmedabad: 3-story residential building collapses, 26 rescued
A three-story residential building collapsed in the Vejalpur area of Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Thursday, reported ANI. According to reports, the building was declared dilapidated, following which most residents vacated the premises. However, two families were still living in the building at the time of the incident. Officials said they rescued 26 people, and no casualties were reported.
Fire officials reached the spot immediately
Jayesh Khadia, a fire officer, told ANI, "We immediately reached the spot after receiving information about the building collapse." "Twenty-three people were already rescued from the building before we could reach and we safely rescued three others who were trapped," he added.