CBSE class 12 results 2023 announced: Check details

Written by Snehadri Sarkar May 12, 2023, 01:48 pm 2 min read

CBSE class 12 board exam results announced

The much-awaited class 12 board exam results were announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday. Students can check their CBSE results on the board's official website, results.cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic, by using their date of birth, admit card ID, school number, and roll number. Students can also check their results on the DigiLocker and UMANG applications.

Twitter post by CBSE

CBSE issued six-digit security pins previously

Earlier, the CBSE issued six-digit security pins to activate students' DigiLocker accounts, which schools can download from digilocker.gov.in using their LOC credentials. It should also be noted that students need to use their security pins and activate their accounts in order to download digital copies of their certificates and mark sheets now that the results are out.

Here's how to check your CBSE class 12 results

In case you don't know how to check your result, here's how to do it! Log on to the cbse.gov.in website and click on the CBSE Board 12 result link. This will take you to a new page where you must enter your date of birth and roll number. You can now access the mark sheet and download it for future reference.

87.33% students pass CBSE class 12 exam

Meanwhile, this year's total pass percentage for CBSE class 12 is 87.33%, which is significantly lower than the pass percentage of 92.71% from last year. It should also be noted that this dip in pass percentage can be attributed to the coronavirus pandemic, which resulted in a delay in examinations and triggered much uncertainty among students.

Thiruvananthapuram records highest pass percentage with 99.91%

According to Hindustan Times, Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest pass percentage in the CBSE class 12 exams with 99.91%. Reportedly, a total of 1,12,838 students scored 90% or more marks this year. The overall pass percentage of girl candidates is 90.68%, which is much higher than boys' 84.67%. Furthermore, the pass percentage of transgender students is 60%.