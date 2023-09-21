ICC World Cup 2023: Statistical records of India

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 21, 2023 | 11:10 am 2 min read

India have so far clinched two editions of ODI World Cups (Source: X/@BCCI)

Team India would like to end its drought for an ICC title in the upcoming Cricket World Cup, starting on October 5. The Men in Blue are the hosts for the event and expectations are high from them. Notably, they comprehensively clinched the recently-concluded Asia Cup. The Rohit Sharma-led side certainly has all its bases covered. Here are India's records in ODI World Cups.

Three final appearances

India have so far clinched two editions of ODI World Cups (1983 and 2011). 2003 was the only edition that saw India finish as runners-up. They reached the semi-finals in 1987, 1996, 2015, and 2019. While they were limited to the Super Sixes round in 1999, they failed to clear the group stage in 1975, 1979, 1992, and 2007.

India's win/loss record in World Cups

India have so far returned with 53 wins and 29 losses in 84 WC games. While one of their matches got abandoned, they played out a tie against England in 2011. Only Australia (69) and New Zealand (54) boast more WC wins. No other side has 50 victories in this regard. At home, India have 15 wins in 22 WC games (Tie: 1).

India's highest and lowest totals

India's 413/5 against Bermuda is 2007 remains the second-highest total in WC history, only behind Australia's 417/6 versus Afghanistan (2015). Their lowest team total (125) came against Australia in 2003 (all 10 wickets fallen). 287 (288/4) against Zimbabwe in 2015 is India's highest successful chase in the tournament Interestingly, the 183 against West Indies in the 1983 final remains India's lowest defended WC total.

Presenting the notable batting records

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar is the highest run-getter in WC history with 2,278 runs. He also owns the most centuries (6) and most half-centuries (15) in the tournament. Tendulkar scored 673 runs in the 2003 event, most for a batter in a single edition. Rohit owns the record of slamming most tons in a single WC edition (5 in 2019).

Do you know?

Sourav Ganguly's 183 against Sri Lanka in the 2003 is the fourth-highest individual WC score. He is only behind Gary Kirsten (188*), Chris Gayle (215), and Martin Guptill (237*). Among Indians, Kapil Dev trails him, having scored a famous 175* against Zimbabwe in 1983.

Presenting the notable bowling records

With 44 scalps apiece, Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath are India's joint-highest wicket-takers in ODI WCs. Ashish Nehra's 6/23 against England in 2003 are the best WC figures by an Indian. Meanwhile, Yuvraj Singh is the only Indian to score a fifty and scalp a fifer in WC match. He accomplished the feat against Ireland in the 2011 edition.

