Asia Cup Final: Will IND-SL match be impacted by rain?

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 17, 2023 | 09:12 am 2 min read

A reserve day has been designated for the summit clash (Source: X/@ICC)

The final of the 2023 Asia Cup would see India take on Sri Lanka at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium on Sunday (September 17). The two sides have played some quality cricket throughout the competition and would be raring to get the glory. Meanwhile, rain is likely to affect this clash as well. Here we look at the weather report.

Will rain play a part?

Rain has had a massive say in the ongoing tournament as most of the games have been affected by the non-cricket-friendly weather. As per Accuweather, it will be cloudy for the majority of the day. Even thunderstorms are predicted at 10:00am (local time), 1:00pm, 6:00pm, 8:00pm and 10:00pm. Hence, the spells of rain are at least expected to cause a few interruptions.

A reserve day is in place

A reserve day has been designated for the summit clash. Hence, if the game is not concluded on Sunday, it will continue on Monday from where it left off. However, the priority would be getting the result on the match day itself. The India-Pakistan Super Fours clash was the only other game with a reserve day in the competition.

PCB planned to move matches to Hambantota

As per ESPNcricinfo, the Pakistan Cricket Board, the official hosts of the tournament, wanted the games in Colombo to move to Hambantota. However, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) sent an email to them, stating that no changes in venues would be made. Though PCB reluctantly agreed, the board sent a letter to ACC president Jay Shah protesting the decision-making process.

Maheesh Theekshana unavailable for the final

SL, who are already missing out on several key players, won't have Maheesh Theekshana's services in the final. Meanwhile, India will take the field without Axar Patel. However, they are still a far stronger side on the paper. All of India's top-six batters have at least one fifty in the tournament. Kuldeep Yadav has been sensational with the ball.

Here is the head-to-head record

The two sides have met 166 times in ODIs with India comprehensively dominating the head-to-head record 97-57 (NR: 11, Tie: 1). As far as the ODI editions of the Asia Cup are concerned, SL have nine wins and 11 defeats against India. While India would fight for their eighth Asia Cup title, defending champions SL seek to get the glory for the seventh time.

