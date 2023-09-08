Asia Cup: India-Pakistan Super Fours clash to have reserve day

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 08, 2023 | 02:32 pm 2 min read

No other Super Fours match has a reserve day (Source: X/@ICC)

A reserve day has been designated for the 2023 Asia Cup Super Fours clash between India and Pakistan. The blockbuster contest is scheduled to take place on Sunday (September 10) in Colombo. However, as per predictions, rain can play a significant part in the duel. No other Super Fours match has a reserve day. Here are further details.

Rain washed out the Indo-Pak group match

Notably, the India versus Pakistan group-stage game, which took place in Pallekele last week, got washed out. The Colombo weather has also not been cricket-friendly lately. The officials have hence altered the playing conditions. If the game is not concluded on Sunday, it will continue on Monday from where it left off. The final game, on September 17, also has a reserve day.

PCB planned to move matches to Hambantota

As per ESPNcricinfo, the Pakistan Cricket Board, the official hosts of the tournament, wanted the games in Colombo to move to Hambantota. However, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) sent an email to them, stating that no changes in venues would be made. Though PCB reluctantly agreed to the decision, the board sent a letter to ACC president Jay Shah protesting the decision-making process.

90% chance of precipitation in Indo-Pak clash

Rain is all but likely to play a significant mark in the Indo-Pak Super Fours clash. There is a 90% chance of precipitation as the ground staff can have a hard time drying the outfield. If the game is possible, Jasprit Bumrah would bowl in ODIs for the first time in over a year. The overcast conditions would suit his style of bowling.

India 7-5 Pakistan in Asia Cup (ODIs)

As far as the ODI editions of the Asia Cup are concerned, India and Pakistan have met 14 times. While the Men in Blue have emerged winners seven times, Pakistan walked away with five wins (NR: 2). Since 2010, India have won four of their six ODI Asia Cup encounters against the Men in Green. Pakistan would be raring to improve their record.

