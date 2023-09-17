La Liga 2023-24, five-star Barcelona blank Real Betis: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha

Joao Felix scored the opener (Photo credit: X/@FCBarcelona)

La Liga champions Barcelona humbled Real Betis 5-0 on matchday five of the 2023-24 season. Barcelona's new loan arrivals Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo scored the first and fifth goals respectively. In between, Robert Lewandowski, Ferran Torres, and Raphinha scored for Xavi's side. Barca maintained their unbeaten start to the campaign and have gone above Real Madrid for now. Here are the stats.

Match stats and points tally

Barca clocked 17 attempts out of which nine were on target. They clocked 66% ball possession and had a 90% pass accuracy. Barca have a league-high 13 goals this season. They have conceded four. Barca have 13 points. Real Betis are placed ninth (L2).

