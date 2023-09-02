Son Heung-min scores his fourth Premier League hat-trick: Key stats

Sports

Son Heung-min scores his fourth Premier League hat-trick: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha September 02, 2023 | 10:12 pm 2 min read

Son Heung-min smashed a hat-trick as Tottenham Hotspur ripped apart promoted Burnley 5-2 (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

Son Heung-min smashed a hat-trick as Tottenham Hotspur ripped apart promoted Burnley 5-2 at the Turf Moor on matchday 4 of the Premier League 2023-24 season. Spurs are in a positive frame of mind and collected their third win on the bounce, besides remaining unbeaten after four matches. Son has now hammered his fourth Premier League hat-trick as he continued his brilliant run.

Son helps Spurs with a brilliant three-goal burst

Lyle Foster handed Burnley an early lead, but Son scored a delicate goal to restore parity 12 minutes later. Spurs dominated the rest of the half and Cristian Romero's curling effort from the edge of the box helped them make a turnaround. James Maddison managed a goal nine minutes into the second half. Son scored two superb goals thereafter before Burnley pulled one back.

Son clocks a unique record

As per Opta, Son has scored his fourth Premier League hat-trick. Notably, all of his hat-tricks have come at different venues. He has got this feat at St. Mary's versus Southampton, in September 2020, Villa Park versus Aston Villa, in April 2022, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium versus Leicester, in September 2022, and Turf Moor versus Burnley, in September 2023.

Here's a look at Son's PL stats

Making his 272nd appearance in the Premier League, Son has raced to 106 goals. He also has 52 assists. Son has managed 275 shots on target from 593 attempts. He has smashed the woodwork 23 times. He has created 65 big chances. Defensively, he has made 182 tackles, 99 interceptions, 61 clearances, and 25 headed clearances.

Spurs are second in the PL 2023-24 table

Spurs have 10 points from four games this season and occupy the second spot after Manchester City, who have won all four. Spurs are ahead of West Ham on goal difference. Spurs have scored 11 goals, besides conceding four.

Share this timeline