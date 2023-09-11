Asia Cup: Will rain hamper India-Pakistan clash on reserve day?

Sports

Asia Cup: Will rain hamper India-Pakistan clash on reserve day?

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 11, 2023 | 09:28 am 2 min read

The match is scheduled to resume at 3:00pm IST (Source: X/@BCCI)

The India versus Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super Fours clash has been moved to the reserve day as rain played the spoilsport in Colombo on the scheduled match day (September 10). Only 24.1 overs were bowled as India managed 147/2. The game will resume on September 11 (Monday) from where it left off on the preceding day (3:00pm IST). Here is the weather report.

Game under the threat of being washed out

The weather forecast for Monday is not much better either. According to AccuWeather, heavy showers and thunderstorms are predicted for the evening. There is a 99 percent chance of intense rain, starting at 5:00pm IST. This indicates that another Indo-Pak washout is on the cards. Their battle in the group stage of the event, which was played in Pallekele also got abandoned.

Pakistan must bat at least 20 overs

If India do not come out to bat again due to rain, Pakistan will chase a revised target in 24 overs. In case, the game has to be shortened even further, Pakistan will be required to bat at least 20 overs. If even that is not possible, the match will be called off and both teams will share one point each.

Rohit, Gill star on Day 1

Meanwhile, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl. India were off to a flier as both openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill went berserk, adding 121 runs in quick time. While the former hammered 56 runs off just 49 balls, Gill scored a 52-ball 58. Virat Kohli (8*) and KL Rahul (17*) walked back as unbeaten batters.

India 7-5 Pakistan in Asia Cup (ODIs)

As far as the ODI editions of the Asia Cup are concerned, India and Pakistan have met 14 times. While the Men in Blue have emerged winners seven times, Pakistan walked away with five wins (NR: 2). Since 2010, India have won four of their six ODI Asia Cup encounters against the Men in Green. Pakistan would be raring to improve their record.

Share this timeline