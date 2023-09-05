India claim their first 10-wicket Asia Cup win since 1984

Sports

India claim their first 10-wicket Asia Cup win since 1984

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 05, 2023 | 05:27 pm 3 min read

India entered the Super Fours of 2023 Asia Cup (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

India made light work of Nepal in a run-curtailed 2023 Asia Cup clash at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Monday. The Rohit Sharma-led side chased down the revised target of 145 in only 20.1 overs as they registered a famous 10-wicket win. Notably, this was their second 10-wicket win in the men's ODI Asia Cup since 1984. India also reached the Super Fours.

Why does this story matter?

It is not often that we see a team dominate so much that they reach the target without losing any wickets. Although such run-chases are still possible in T20Is where there are chances of chasing a low total, the chances are less in ODIs. India could register such a record because of rain and the revised target of 145.

First 10-wicket win in men's ODI Asia Cup since 1984

India bundled out Nepal for 230 and were out to chase that score. However, rain played spoilsport as the target was revised to 145 in 23 overs. The Men in Blue reached the target in only 20.1 overs to register their first 10-wicket win in the men's ODI Asia Cup since 1984. Shubman Gill (67*) and Rohit (74*) both slammed fifties.

India's 10-wicket win over Sri Lanka in ODI Asia Cup

India's historic 10-wicket win in the men's ODI Asia Cup came against Sri Lanka in 1984. The Sunil Gavaskar-led team bundled out SL for only 96 in 41 overs. Chetan Sharma (3/22) and Madan Lal (3/11) scalped three wickets each. In reply, India chased down the target in 21.4 overs as Surinder Khanna (51*) and Ghulam Parker (32*) steered them across the line.

India have registered nine 10-wicket wins in ODIs

Although 10-wicket wins are rare in ODI cricket, India have registered nine such wins. Their list includes a win over East Africa in the 1975 World Cup followed by the 1984 Asia Cup clash against SL. They won against WI (1997), Zimbabwe (1998 Champions Trophy Final), Kenya (2001), Zimbabwe (2016), England (2022), and Zimbabwe (2022). India broke many records in the process.

India were the first to record a 10-wicket ODI win

India were the first team to win by 10 wickets in ODI cricket when they won against East Africa in the 1975 World Cup in Leeds. It was also India's first-ever win in ODI cricket and also their first win in the Cricket World Cup. India bundled out East Africa for 120 and then Sunil Gavaskar (65*) and Farokh Engineer (54*) did the rest.

India created history at the Oval in 2022

India registered a famous 10-wicket win over England at the Oval in July 2022. It was historic because India became the first team to beat England at home by 10 wickets. Also, Jasprit Bumrah's figures of 6/19 were the best by an Indian male bowler in ODIs in England. Rohit (76*) and Shikhar Dhawan (31*) chased down England's paltry total of 110.

Share this timeline