Kusal Mendis races past 3,000 ODI runs with 23rd half-century

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 05, 2023 | 04:57 pm 2 min read

Mendis averages over 31 in ODIs (Source: X/@ICC)

Kusal Mendis has added another feather to his hat as he completed 3,000 runs in ODI runs. The wicketkeeper-batter accomplished the feat with a brilliant half-century in Sri Lanka's 2023 Asia Cup second match against Afghanistan in Lahore. He entered the game, requiring 50 runs to get the mark. Meanwhile, this was Mendis's 23rd half-century in ODI cricket. Here are his stats.

Here are his career stats

Mendis has been a vital part of SL's ODI team since his debut in the format in 2016. He has now raced past 3,000 runs in 108 games at an average of 31-plus. His strike rate in the format reads is over 84. The tally includes two tons besides 23 fifties. No other SL batter has scored even 2,000 ODI runs since Mendis's debut.

Sensational run of form in 2023

Mendis has been on a roll across formats in 2023. He has raced past 1,150 runs in 33 international innings at a 40-plus average, a tally that includes two tons and seven fifties. As many as 586 of these runs have come in Tests at 58.60. In T20Is, he owns 211 runs at 35.16. Over 380 of his runs have come in ODIs.

How has he fared as a wicket-keeper?

Meanwhile, Mendis has been SL's designated keeper in the 50-over format for a while. As the designated keeper, he has raced past 800 runs in 30 ODIs at an average close to 35. The tally includes six fifties with his highest score being 86*.

